Akron man gets 29 years to life in love-triangle murder

AKRON — An Akron man was sentenced to serve 29 years to life in prison on charges stemming from the fatal shooting of his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend last May.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Hunter was sentenced Monday after a Summit County jury convicted him of murder, felonious assault and weapons offenses in the May 25 death of 24-year-old Marlon Gibson.

Jurors found Hunter not guilty of an aggravated murder charge in the love-triangle shooting.

The incident began when Hunter got into an altercation with Gibson after showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Akron. Gibson wouldn’t let Hunter in the home.

Police say Hunter shot Gibson ten times after he stepped outside the residence to smoke a cigarette. Hunter testified that Gibson lunged at him.

Hunter plans to appeal his sentence.

