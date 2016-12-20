Three indicted after crystal meth found in stop in Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Putnam County grand jury indicted three people pulled over in a recent traffic stop where nearly $14,000 worth of crystal meth was found.

Those indicted in the incident:

• Brian L. Graziani, 44, 24165 Elliott Road, Defiance, trafficking in drugs (methamphetamines) with specification, possession of drugs (methamphetamines)

• Lawrence D. Lewis, 53, 1005 Jackson St., Defiance, trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine) with specification and possession of drugs (methamphetamines)

• Nicole L. Stewart, 36, 221 N. Cherry St., Apt. B, Bryan, trafficking in drugs (methamphetamines) with specification, possession of drugs (methamphetamine), possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of drugs (marijuana).

According to reports by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the three were arrested following a traffic stop in Ottawa at 12:10 a.m. Dec. 9, by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Nero was brought in and was able to alert the need for a search. Approximately $14,000 of crystal meth was in the vehicle.

The Ottawa Police Department, Pandora Police Department and the MAN Unit assisted at the scene.