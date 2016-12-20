Authorities: Man ran gambling house out of gas station near Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Authorities say a southwest Ohio man ran an illegal gambling house out of a Springfield Township gas station where investigators also found $11,000 worth of counterfeit clothing.

The Ohio Investigative Unit announced Monday that 46-year-old Indrjit Singh was charged with operating a gambling house and other offenses after investigators concluded their probe of the Seven Hills Sunoco last week.

Agents with the OIU, which is part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, seized two gambling machines and more than $5,000 cash from Singh’s business.

Agents also uncovered approximately 400 counterfeit items including bogus apparel from The North Face, Under Armour, Major League Baseball and the National Football League.

Singh will appear next in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Jan. 5. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who could comment.