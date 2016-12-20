School delays and closings for Tuesday, Dec. 21

Frigid temperatures and icy conditions led some schools to delay the start of classes Tuesday:

Ada schools: Two-hour delay.

Allen East schools: Two-hour delay.

Celina schools: Two-hour delay.

Coldwater schools: Two-hour delay.

Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay.

Kenton schools: Two-hour delay.

Marion Local schools: Two-hour delay.

Minster schools: Two-hour delay. High school exams for period 2, 5, 8 will take place.

New Bremen schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool. High school exams start right after arrival.

Parkway schools: Two-hour delay. Spelling bee postponed until January.

St. Henry schools: Two-hour delay. High school students should check website or the app for exam schedule.

Upper Scioto Valley schools: Two-hour delay.