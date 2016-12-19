Empty Stocking: College debt haunts single mother of 4

LIMA — Ten years ago, Valerie was forced to quit school because of her daughter’s medical condition.

She’s still paying for it to this day.

Valerie was attending Rhodes State College when her eldest daughter was born with gastroschisis, a birth defect that causes the intestines to stick outside of an infant’s body through a hole beside the belly button.

Her daughter underwent surgery immediately after birth, and was hospitalized for a month. But complications from the surgery forced Valerie to take her child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

“There was just no way I could go back and forth from school to Nationwide where her doctor’s appointments were,” she said.

When Valerie decided to quit school to focus on her daughter’s medical needs, she still had to pay for the nine months of courses she took. She said she filled out the necessary paperwork to set up a payment plan, but it was too late.

“They said it had to be back within a 15-day period, and I mailed it within that period,” she said. “But they said they got it the next day after it was due, so they started garnishing my wages.”

Though this occurred 10 years ago, Valerie said Rhodes sued her for the money only recently.

“I honestly had forgotten all about it because there was way too much going on at that time,” she said. “I would have paid them, that’s why I tried to set up a payment plan in the first place.”

Since August, 25 percent of each paycheck Valerie receives goes to Rhodes. As a single mother of four children, the wage garnishments have taken their toll.

“I’m late on some of my bills because my income’s just never enough to make it,” she said. “So I always have to pay late fees, which puts me more in debt. It makes it really hard.”

Valerie said her financial problems have been especially hard on her children, who are now between the ages of 7 and 10.

“My kids are a little bit older now, so they want to go out skating and stuff like that on Friday nights because all their friends go,” she said. “I just can’t afford it.”

She said not being able to provide her children with the fun extracurricular activities their friends enjoy has been especially bothersome.

“It bothers me because they’re all really good kids,” she said.

Valerie said her financial problems are magnified around the holidays, as she can only afford one present for each child. Because most of her children still believe in Santa Claus, they’ve been asking him for presents because they realize their mother is unable to.

“They’ll say, ‘Mom, we don’t want you to buy nothing, just let Santa Claus buy everything,’” she said. “It makes me feel bad even more since they still believe the things they want they’re getting from Santa Claus.”

Despite her financial struggles, Valerie said she is still thankful for her family, her job, having a roof over her head and her health.

“I don’t be depressed or sad because I know everything will work out eventually,” she said. “I’m still happy no matter what.”

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_EmptyStocking-10.jpg

Still paying college costs

By John Bush [email protected]

The Empty Stocking Fund benefits three cooperating agencies, Bradfield Community Center, Mizpah Community Center and the Salvation Army. Money can be donated by sending it to The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima OH 45807, or by dropping it off at any Superior Credit Union branch. Donations of new toys and nonperishable food items will be accepted at The Lima News office. These stories use assumed names to protect the participants’ privacy. See past stories at LimaOhio.com/tag/emptystocking.

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.