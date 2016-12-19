Lima City Council approves chief of staff hire

LIMA — Lima City Council voted unanimously Monday to hire Sharetta Smith as Mayor David Berger’s chief of staff, filling a position that had been vacant since the retirement of Catherine Garlock in 2011 because of the Great Recession.

Smith is a Perry High School graduate with degrees from the University of Toledo, Ohio Northern University and the University of Phoenix. She has served since 2009 in the public defender’s office and then as a judicial commissioner in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

The council assent was required because Smith’s $84,000 starting annual salary was above what the mayor could approve on his own. Before Monday’s vote, Berger had asserted that having a chief of staff in general, and Smith in particular, would help him be more efficient in his position, especially with upcoming projects like the National Bank building renovation.

“With the city’s budget being stabilized and all of the major projects that we have coming out of the ground, we need this skilled administrator to assure success with the ambitious agenda that is underway,” Berger said Dec. 7 when first announcing his intention to hire Smith. “Absent a full-time chief of staff, some duties and tasks were split between myself and various administrators and some activities were suspended. This permanent appointment will improve community outreach, communication with citizens and staff availability.”

Council President John Nixon applauded the decision, speaking highly of Smith’s intelligence and passion for the city.

“I heard her speak at the Martin Luther King breakfast about three years ago,” he said. “She’s a very intelligent and capable young lady. I remember thinking to myself at that time, ‘How can we keep this kind of talent in Lima rather than them having to move away to succeed?’ The fact that she’s coming back and that she wants to come back speaks very highly of her.”

Nixon also noted that Smith originally applied for the community development director position this summer but had been passed over because of the grant writing and compliance skills, among others, of eventual selection Susan Crotty.

Berger “had thought about a way to get Ms. Smith back to Lima and into the administration,” Nixon said.

As such, Berger wanted to move forward on getting Smith into the chief of staff position earlier, Nixon said, but ongoing debate regarding the mayoral salary delayed Berger’s announcement. There was, however, no other connection between those two issues, according to Nixon.

“He did not want to muddy the discussion with that,” he said. “There can be those who might think this was a direct relation to the discussion. It did not. There were two parallel things going on at the same time.”

Sharetta Smith http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Smith-Sharetta-2.jpg Sharetta Smith

City Council OKs chief of staff

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.