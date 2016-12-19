Get This: Woman used dreamcatchers to try to smuggle meth, customs says

COLUMBUS, N.M. — A 25-year-old woman is facing charges after U.S. border customs officials say she tried to smuggle liquid methamphetamine inside Native American-style dreamcatchers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the woman was detained Sunday at the Columbus, New Mexico Port of Entry after a drug-sniffing dog alerted customs officers. The officers found six dreamcatchers in the woman’s 2000 Dodge Neon.

Officials say the dreamcatchers’ rings were made of rubber tubing filled with a liquid that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The woman from Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico, was handed over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents.

Officials say she was traveling with her eight-year-old and one-year-old daughters.

CBP Columbus Port Director Robert Reza says it was one of the most unusual smuggling episodes agents have ever encountered.