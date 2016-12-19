Environmental study next stop for passenger rail line through Lima

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Having passenger rail service in Lima is one step closer to reality.

Lima Mayor David Berger joined Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and members of the Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association for a press conference Monday at Fort Wayne’s Baker Street Rail Station to announce an upcoming environmental analysis of proposed passenger rail set from Chicago to Columbus, with Lima, Kenton and Marysville as stops in Ohio. The $350,000 study is a necessary step to showing the Federal Railroad Administration that such a line is feasible for the region.

For Berger, this line would not only help with alternative transportation needs, but it would also spur economic development and regional marketing growth.

“This corridor plan is really about connections not just to the communities on each end, but also to the airports,” he said. “Whether it’s our folks want to get to an airport to travel away or inbound passengers looking to arrive in Columbus and, say, go to a university in our region or a business arriving in Chicago and looking to connect with a business along the route, this is a huge pipeline for economic development.”

Read more about this story in Tuesday’s The Lima News.