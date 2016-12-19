Allen Lima Leadership to develop alumni association

LIMA — Allen Lima Leadership is forming an alumni association to keep members connected.

ALL began training people from the community in leadership skills in 1989. Since then, hundreds of people have gone through the program but to date there is no alumni association.

Director Heather Rutz said she is creating a database of those who graduated from the ALL program, which consists of 10 months of leadership training.

“We’ve have talked about it for a long time and never done it,” she said.

The association will allow members to stay connected and allow them to “network” with other alumni, Rutz said.

“We are the only one around here with leadership in our name, and I feel we have a responsibility to keep developing that leadership,” Rutz said.

Rutz is asking for alumni interested in helping her develop the database to contact her.

The organization also unveiled its new website, allenlimaleadership.com, and a new logo. The new logo maintains ALL’s signature blue, in new shapes, and uses a ripple effect.

“The ripple is a tangible thing I use to explain what we do, what we’re about,” Rutz said. “I call Allen Lima Leadership’s work and influence a profound ripple effect for good. You’d be hard pressed to pick a board or organization in town that didn’t have an ALL alum, and we’re very proud of that nearly 30-year investment we have in Lima and Allen County.”

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

