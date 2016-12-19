Judge sets $1M bond for Toledo man charged in wife’s slaying

TOLEDO — A judge has set a $1 million bond for an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his wife and then barricading himself in his home in a six-hour standoff with police.

Terry Campbell appeared for a brief hearing in a Toledo court Monday on a murder charge.

Toledo police say the 41-year-old Campbell was arrested Friday morning at home after the standoff.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney. Online records for Toledo Municipal Court do not mention a lawyer for him.

Police say they found 32-year-old Cora Campbell dead inside the home Friday. The Lucas County coroner says she was shot several times.

Police say a baby inside the home during the standoff wasn’t hurt and was in the custody of family members.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Ohio.jpg