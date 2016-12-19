Gas prices higher heading into holidays

LIMA — Gas prices are up nearly a dime since last week in Allen County, but the region still has some of the lowest prices in the state as it heads into the holiday week, according to prices reported on GasBuddy.com.

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline jumped to $2.307 a gallon on Monday morning, compared to $2.209 seven days prior. It’s also up 19.7 cents from last month’s average and up 53.1 cents from last year’s average.

Allen County had the highest prices in the nine-county region, but they’re in line with the statewide average of $2.294, the 18th most expensive rates in the U.S.

Still, prices are nowhere near the $2.706 charged in June in Allen County on the high end or the $1.436 averaged in February on the low end.

“It was just a year ago when the national average gas price fell under $2 per gallon for the first time since 2009, a feat unlikely to be repeated anytime soon, thanks to November’s crude oil production cuts from OPEC, joined by production cuts from non-OPEC countries shortly thereafter,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, in a press release. “In fact, we’re on par to see the largest December increase in gasoline prices nationally since 2010 due to the uptick in oil prices.”

The prices could dip a bit after the beginning of 2017.

“Those looking for respite from rising gas prices will be happy to know that prices will likely fall, at least temporarily, starting in mid-January through Valentine’s Day as refiners begin discounting excess inventories of winter-grade fuel,” DeHaan said.

Van Wert County had the lowest prices locally, at $2.116 per gallon. Hardin County was second at $2.148, followed by Auglaize County ($2.219), Putnam County ($2.222), Mercer County ($2.224), Shelby County ($2.273), Logan County ($2.280) and Hancock County ($2.302).

