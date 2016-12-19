Political attacks on NAFTA, other trade deals countered only by economists

MARYSVILLE — In Marysville, NAFTA is not a dirty word the way it is in other places.

Here, Honda makes the Accord sedan and other models, for customers primarily in the United States but also in Canada, Mexico and other countries.

So when President-elect Donald Trump speaks of his desire to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, Honda takes notice.

The benefits and drawbacks of NAFTA are much more complex than the political debate, according to economists and industry analysts. And the mere discussion of changing the rules is likely to make companies more cautious about opening plants.

“Any kind of uncertainty like this - and I would classify this as a very serious source of uncertainty - would make firms delay investment,” said Jay Anand, a management professor at the Fisher College of Business at Ohio State University.

U.S. labor leaders have long said that the trade deal, in effect since 1994, has contributed to a decrease in manufacturing wages and the loss of Midwestern manufacturing jobs. NAFTA reduced and eliminated tariffs, among many other provisions.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, whose district includes most of Honda’s operations in Ohio, said he understands what is at stake.

“What I know is that President-elect Trump has pledged to put American jobs first as he is reassessing our trade deals with other countries,” Jordan said in an e-mail. “The 4th District is one that grows things and makes things, and I will fight to ensure that the Honda employees I represent, along with the farmers and other manufacturers here, benefit from any attempts to rewrite our trade agreements.”

Differing opinions

Honda executives and Ohio economic-development officials are reluctant to say much about the merits of the agreement. Several state and local economic-development leaders declined to comment.

“We do not yet know what policy direction on trade issues will be embraced by the new administration,” said Jeffrey Smith, a Honda spokesman. “Honda has long pursued an approach of building products close to our customers. Like all global manufacturing companies, we rely on a global supply chain where components and finished products routinely cross national borders, including within North America.”

Honda is based in Japan but has operated in Ohio since the late 1970s; it employs more than 14,000 in the state.

To find a defender of NAFTA, you need to ask an economist.

“On net, the impact of NAFTA has been positive,” said Brent Campbell, an economist for Moody’s Analytics who covers Ohio.

The agreement’s main benefit is that means that many products, including cars, are less expensive than they otherwise would be, Campbell said.

Also, the trade deal makes it less expensive for Ohio factories to sell their products in Canada and Mexico. Of the state’s $51 billion in exports last year, a little more than half went to America’s two neighbors, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. For some perspective, the state’s private industries generated $543 billion last year.

Honda says its percentage of output that is exported to Mexico is in the low single digits; no numbers were available for Canada.

Comparing costs

The opponents of NAFTA are much more willing to make their case.

“We have always been very critical about trade agreements that did not protect American jobs and American workers and the economy on scale for the middle class,” said Dennis Williams, president of the United Auto Workers union, speaking at a news conference the day after the election.

Williams went on to say that Trump “had a good message for people about how NAFTA has disrupted their lives, and in many cases destroyed lives and destroyed the middle class.”

Here is some of what Williams is seeing: In Mexico, an autoworker earned an average of about $5 per hour from 2007 to 2013 compared with nearly $30 per hour in the United States, according to the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in a report published in July.

The same report looked at the cost to build a Ford Fusion sedan in Michigan compared with Mexico. The total cost advantage is about $1,200 for each vehicle made in Mexico and shipped to United States. To arrive at that figure, the report says the Mexican plant would save $1,500 on parts and $600 on labor, and then pay an extra $900 for shipping.

That kind of math has been devastating for some communities in Michigan and Ohio with a strong industrial tradition. And it shows a quirk of the debate over NAFTA: The benefits have been felt across the economy in the form of lower prices, while the negative consequences have been highly localized.

A different take

Honda has steadily expanded in Ohio: Its facilities include assembly plants in Marysville and East Liberty, an engine plant in Anna and a transmission plant in Russells Point.

Unlike U.S.-based automakers in Michigan, most of the Japanese automakers have not gone through the painful U.S. layoffs and other changes that helped to inspire criticism of trade deals.

At the same time, Honda is investing heavily in Mexico. The company opened an assembly plant in Celaya, Mexico, in 2014 that makes the Fit and HR-V for the North American market.

The Center for Automotive Research has tracked the growth of automotive jobs in Mexico and found an array of reasons.

First, several Japanese automakers are choosing to make cars in Mexico that in the past they had imported from Japan.

Second, some of the growth comes because automakers want to be close to customers in Mexico, which is a rapidly growing market.

Lower on the list is the kind of transfer criticized by NAFTA opponents: companies cutting jobs in the U.S. and adding similar jobs in Mexico.

The message from economists is that policymakers need to understand what they want from negotiating trade deals and be prepared for possible negative results for consumers and companies that export.

“There’s almost nobody who wants to talk about the benefits of trade,” said Anand of Ohio State. “The talk is all about the negative consequences.”

Courtesy of Office of the U.S. Trade Representative http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_News-16.jpg Courtesy of Office of the U.S. Trade Representative