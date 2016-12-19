Ohio electors expect to ratify Trump’s win today

COLUMBUS — Ohio members of the Electoral College will be gathering in Columbus where they’re expected to sign off on Donald Trump’s victory in the state.

The Republican electors tell The Associated Press they haven’t heard of any plans to vote for anyone but Trump on Monday when they convene at the Statehouse.

That’s because the Trump campaign had a hand in selecting this year’s electors and they all backed him in the November election.

Trump won 51 percent of the vote in Ohio to Hillary Clinton’s 43 percent.

Ohio law calls on the state’s 18 electors to vote for the nominee of the party that appointed them.

Some electors who backed Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) in the Republican Primary say they have no plans to vote for him over Trump.