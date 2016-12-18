Lima City Council to vote on hiring new chief of staff

LIMA — Lima City Council will vote on Mayor David Berger’s request to add a new chief of staff to the city’s administration during Monday’s 7 p.m. council meeting at the Lima Municipal Building.

On Dec. 7, Berger announced his intention to hire Lima native Sharetta Smith to fill the chief of staff position, one which had been vacant since 2011 after the retirement of Catherine Garlock. Berger did not fill the position because of financial constraints brought about by the 2008 recession, splitting the duties of the position between himself and others in the administration.

Smith is a Perry High School graduate with degrees from the University of Toledo, Ohio Northern University and the University of Phoenix. She has served as a judicial commissioner, akin to a magistrate, in Hamilton County, Tennessee, since 2009.

“With the city’s budget being stabilized and all of the major projects that we have coming out of the ground, we need this skilled administrator to assure success with the ambitious agenda that is underway,” Berger said at his initial announcement. “Absent a full-time chief of staff, some duties and tasks were split between myself and various administrators and some activities were suspended. This permanent appointment will improve community outreach, communication with citizens, and staff availability.”

If the council approves the measure, Smith would be hired at an annual salary of $84,000.

“The salary is justified given the skills and education that Ms. Smith brings to us, plus the level of responsibility she will be assuming,” Berger said in a letter to the council.

Sharetta Smith http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Smith-Sharetta-1.jpg Sharetta Smith

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.