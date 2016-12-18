EMPTY STOCKING: Family in need of a Christmas miracle

LIMA — David was on disability but it ended and he’s trying to find work.

His wife, Jessica, has her share of health problems. Her disability is the only income for the family of three.

David has a heart condition and is a diabetic but still is looking for a job so Jessica doesn’t have to support him and the family. The couple are in their late 40s but their health is bad.

They are behind on the gas and electric bills. They have applied for assistance and are waiting for that to go through. The electric is at risk of being turned off.

They want to have a Christmas for their son, Lance, but that is more of a pipe dream.

“We try to make sure he has a little something,” David said, adding its unlikely this year.

Lance has had Christmases in the past in which he did not receive a present.

David and Jessica have sat Lance down to tell him money is tight this year and Lance seems to understand.

“He understands but you see it in his eyes,” David said.

Jessica said it just breaks her heart especially because many of Lance’s friends receive numerous gifts.

“It hurts bad. I cry all the time,” Jessica said.

The family of three has a Christmas tree decorated in the living room but no presents underneath. As it stands now, there won’t be any presents this year unless a Christmas miracle happens.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_empty-stocking-4.jpg

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

The Empty Stocking Fund benefits three cooperating agencies, Bradfield Community Center, Mizpah Community Center and the Salvation Army. Money can be donated by sending it to The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima OH 45807, or by dropping it off at any Superior Credit Union branch. Donations of new toys and nonperishable food items will be accepted at The Lima News office. These stories use assumed names to protect the participants’ privacy. See past stories at LimaOhio.com/tag/emptystocking.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.