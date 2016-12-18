School delays and closings for Monday, Dec. 19

Frigid temperatures and wintry weather led some schools to delay the start of Monday’s classes:

Ada schools: Two-hour delay.

Allen East schools: Two-hour delay.

Celina schools: Two-hour delay.

Coldwater schools: Two-hour delay.

Delphos schools: Two-hour delay. Franklin Elementary first-grade play begins at 10:15 a.m. Junior high/high school choir concert postponed.

Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay.

Elida schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.

Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay.

Kenton schools: Two-hour delay.

Lima Central Catholic: Two-hour delay; no early dismissal. Check your email for exam update.

Marion Local schools: Two-hour delay.

Minster schools: Two-hour delay. High school exams will still take place.

New Bremen schools: Two-hour delay; plan B preschool.

Parkway schools: Two-hour delay.

Perry schools: Two-hour delay.

Ridgemont schools: Two-hour delay.

Shawnee schools: Two-hour delay.

Spencerville schools: Two-hour delay; plan B preschool.

St. Charles school: Two-hour delay.

St. Gerard school: Two-hour delay.

St. Henry schools: Two-hour delay. High school exams for period 1, 10:05-11:35; lunch 11:35-12:20; period 4 12:20-1:35 and period 7 1:40-2:55.

St. Rose school: Two-hour delay.

Temple Christian schools: Two-hour delay.

Upper Scioto Valley schools: Two-hour delay.

Wapakoneta schools: Two-hour delay; plan B preschool.

Waynesfield-Goshen schools: Two-hour delay.