School delays and closings for Monday, Dec. 19

Frigid temperatures and wintry weather led some schools to delay the start of Monday’s classes:
Ada schools: Two-hour delay.
Allen East schools: Two-hour delay.
Celina schools: Two-hour delay.
Coldwater schools: Two-hour delay.
Delphos schools: Two-hour delay. Franklin Elementary first-grade play begins at 10:15 a.m. Junior high/high school choir concert postponed.
Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay.
Elida schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay.
Kenton schools: Two-hour delay.
Lima Central Catholic: Two-hour delay; no early dismissal. Check your email for exam update.
Marion Local schools: Two-hour delay.
Minster schools: Two-hour delay. High school exams will still take place.
New Bremen schools: Two-hour delay; plan B preschool.
Parkway schools: Two-hour delay.
Perry schools: Two-hour delay.
Ridgemont schools: Two-hour delay.
Shawnee schools: Two-hour delay.
Spencerville schools: Two-hour delay; plan B preschool.
St. Charles school: Two-hour delay.
St. Gerard school: Two-hour delay.
St. Henry schools: Two-hour delay. High school exams for period 1, 10:05-11:35; lunch 11:35-12:20; period 4 12:20-1:35 and period 7 1:40-2:55.
St. Rose school: Two-hour delay.
Temple Christian schools: Two-hour delay.
Upper Scioto Valley schools: Two-hour delay.
Wapakoneta schools: Two-hour delay; plan B preschool.
Waynesfield-Goshen schools: Two-hour delay.