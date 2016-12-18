YOUTH PROFILE: 6th man role served Perry junior well

LIMA — It seems the perfect role for a soft-spoken young man.

Logan Dray, 16, and a junior at Perry High School, came into the basketball season with a career varsity résumé of 2 points. However, Perry is arguably coming off its most successful varsity season ever, and is boasting five starting seniors who are tearing through their opponents. Logan’s new role as the “sixth man” does not come with the accolades of being a starter. However, in a role fitting for him, he knows it is important.

“I think we can go pretty far this year,” Logan said. “We have five returning seniors that are leading the team. I am happy to contribute.”

Basketball is not the only sport he has excelled in this year. In golf this past fall, he came out of nowhere to knock more than 15 shots off his golf average. He averaged 78 for 18 holes and was the Northwest Central Conference player of the year.

“I played a lot during the summer,” Logan said.

Logan is also doing well in the class room, carrying a 3.0 GPA into the winter semester. He has not chosen a definite career path yet, but is hoping he can turn his newfound golf prowess into a scholarship.

“There has been nothing formal yet,” Logan said, “but I have talked to a few people about playing golf there.”

Logan contributed a lot of his success to the staff at Perry.

“It is a great teaching staff and it is a small school,” Logan said. “You can get that special attention when you need it.”

In his free time, Logan likes to hang out with friends at Buffalo Wild Wings, play PS4 and work out.

Logan is the son of Justin and Stephanie Dray, of Lima. He has a younger brother and a younger sister.

Logan Dray http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_1137.jpg Logan Dray

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.