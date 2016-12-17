Residents brave icy roads to shop for Christmas gifts

LIMA — Freezing rain and ice-covered roadways didn’t stop local residents from accomplishing their Christmas shopping Saturday, as many people braved the elements to find gifts for loved ones.

A Level 2 roadway warning was issued at 5:43 a.m. Saturday, meaning Allen County roads were considered dangerous or impassable because of freezing rain that blanketed the region. The warning was downgraded to a Level 1 advisory around 1:30 p.m. as road conditions began to improve.

By late afternoon, parking lots at many area retail outlets were more than half full as shoppers began to filter out of their homes for some late Christmas shopping.

One of those individuals was Van Wert resident Jim Voltz, who was shopping at Macy’s for a gift for his mother. Voltz said the highways coming to Lima weren’t as bad as the side roads. Despite the conditions, Voltz said he was a man on a mission.

“It’s my day to go shopping so I figured nothing’s gonna stop me,” Voltz said.

Lima resident Vincent Murino said he arrived in Lima around 10 a.m., which was a few hours after the roadway warning was issued.

“I live out in the country so it was a pretty rough drive,” Murino said. “Earlier today the roads were terrible, but they’re passable now. You just have to be careful.”

Murino described himself as a “pressure shopper,” meaning he does most of his shopping the week leading up to Christmas.

“It’s the way it’s always worked for me,” he said. “I got a few little things today, so I’m nipping away at it little by little.”

Nick Bryant drove from Sidney to Lima to shop at Menard’s. Bryant said he got all his Christmas shopping done on Black Friday, but he needed new light fixtures for his garage.

As a Florida native, Bryant said he is still getting used to winter weather in Ohio. He said icy road conditions were something he didn’t have to deal with much in the south.

“The highway was pretty decent but the back roads were horrible — I was sliding around a little bit,” Bryant said. “I’m still not used to all this.”

Sidney resident Nick Bryant loads light fixtures into his car early Saturday evening. Bryant braved icy roads and freezing rain to drive to Lima for some shopping. The former Florida resident said he’s still getting used to Ohio weather. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_weekend-before-shopper.jpg Sidney resident Nick Bryant loads light fixtures into his car early Saturday evening. Bryant braved icy roads and freezing rain to drive to Lima for some shopping. The former Florida resident said he’s still getting used to Ohio weather. John Bush | The Lima News

Shoppers ignore ice

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.