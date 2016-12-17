Roundhead writer turns grief into poems

LIMA — Thirty-two years after Roundhead resident Jessica Weyer Bentley first put her thoughts down on a piece of paper, she’s reached a signature moment. She’s being published.

Five of her poems are in “Grief Diaries: Poetry & Prose and More,” released Dec. 9. The book is the 19th in a series that appears in more than 40,000 stores worldwide, online and through the huge book retailer Amazon.com.

“It feels awesome!” Weyer Bentley said. “I said to my dad, ‘We did it! This is the farthest we’ve been!’”

In sharing the moment with her father, she didn’t get a hug or a high-five. Her dad, Robert Lyle Weyer, has been dead since Sept. 16, 1979, when he was struck and killed in Kenton by a drunken driver. He was 24 years old. Jessica was 5.

“From the age of 5 until now, I haven’t had my dad,” said Weyer Bentley, who’s 42 and married, with two children of her own, ages 19 and 9. “I don’t have any memory of him. I’ve just spent my life trying to make sense of it, trying to make sure his life wasn’t in vain.”

Her poetry, like the ones that are appearing in “Grief Diaries,” has been an integral part of her process.

“I didn’t have therapy, I didn’t go to a therapist,” she said. “I’d put all my thoughts on the page. The page doesn’t judge you.”

Her father was born in Syracuse, New York, and spent some of his childhood in Lima before moving to Alger. He attended high school at Upper Scioto Valley, graduating in 1973. He married his high school sweetheart, Dinah Vermillion, and Jessica was their only child. He was a former police officer for the city of Kenton.

“He was struck by a drunk driver at 1:59 a.m. Sunday morning, September 16, 1979, on state Route 309 while trying to repair his automobile in front of the former Sunset Supper Club in Kenton,” Jessica posted on findagrave.com.

Little Jessica was living in Kentucky with her mom when her dad was killed. The couple had separated a year earlier. With his death, the distance between Jessica and the father she didn’t know, and would never know, grew immeasurably.

“Half of you is gone,” she said. “I’m told I look just like my dad. But it’s a stranger every morning I wake up to.”

The stepfather she gained when her mother remarried did nothing to ease her sense of being fatherless. If anything, it appears to have increased it, for Jessica Weyer Bentley has little to say about him.

“He’s not really in the picture,” she said, growing quiet and fidgety in her seat at the Meeting Place Coffee Shop in downtown Lima. “It’s something I don’t really deal with.”

Those poems, perhaps, are for another day.

For today, there’s “Grief Diaries: Poetry & Prose and More.” In January, Weyer Bentley will also be featured in “Grief Diaries: Loss by Drunk Driver,” a question-and-answer book, Cheldelin Fell said.

“Some people who suffer a profound loss can get caught up in bitterness and anger and other people can do good with it, and Jessica has chosen to go that route,” she said. Jessica’s writing “touches both reader and writer and it helps to heal the hearts of both. And that’s pretty powerful.”

Weyer Bentley is also active with the Allen, Putnam and Hardin Counties chapter of MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She recently took part in an event in Ottawa, telling her story yet again.

“I feel like he pushes me,” Jessica said of her father. “We do a lot of work together. And I’ve been, like, ‘Aw, Dad, we’ve gone as far as we can go with this thing.’ Then something else pops up” — like the opportunity to be published in “Grief Diaries,” she said — “saying, ‘No, we’re not done. We’ve got to let people know that this is dangerous.’”

Jessica Weyer Bentley at the Meeting Place in downtown Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_jessica_bentley_mug2.jpg Jessica Weyer Bentley at the Meeting Place in downtown Lima. Amy Eddings | The Lima News Jessica Weyer Bentley http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Jessica-Bentley-mug.jpg Jessica Weyer Bentley Amy Eddings | The Lima News A young Jessica Weyer Bentley, right, with her father, Robert Weyer. The grainy Polaroid is the only photo Jessica has of her father, who was killed by a drunken driver in 1979. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_jessica_bentley_poet_family_photo.jpg A young Jessica Weyer Bentley, right, with her father, Robert Weyer. The grainy Polaroid is the only photo Jessica has of her father, who was killed by a drunken driver in 1979. Submitted Photo

Prose helps woman cope

By Amy Eddings

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.

