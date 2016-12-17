School breakfast options expand along with research

LIMA — According to numbers released by the American Dairy Association, pupils participating in school breakfast have now hit 28 percent nationwide.

Those numbers are even larger in Ohio, as they hit a record 43 percent of pupils. Those numbers are likely to increase as government reimbursement and grants from other organizations continue to sprout up. Locally, the numbers vary greatly, from Lima City Schools providing grab-and-go breakfasts to 2,500 pupils daily, to those districts not having a program in place at all, such as in the Botkins and Minster school districts.

Breakfast sets the tone

With early school times come waking up earlier, and for many pupils it is simply easier to sleep a few more minutes rather than sitting down for breakfast. As a result, the most important meal of the day is often the one most skipped. Dietitians and nutritionists agree that is a bad decision that will continue to affect pupils hours later.

“If they start the day hungry, there tends to be a lack of energy and it is harder to concentrate throughout the day,” said Erin Bostic, a registered dietitian with the outpatient department at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Lima Memorial Health System registered dietitian and nutritionist Robin Fortkamp agreed.

“It is the most important meal of the day,” Fortkamp said. “Morning schedules can be chaotic.”

Bostic and Fortkamp agreed a good morning meal sets a person’s metabolism for the rest of the day. A good start in the morning causes the students to be less likely to overeat the rest of the day. Other clinically proven benefits include increased attention span and alertness and the ability to learn faster.

Passing on breakfast is anything but productive, especially for teenagers. Studies show that children who eat breakfast on a regular basis perform better academically, have increased attendance, and make fewer trips to the school nurse’s office. In fact, research reflects that pupils who eat breakfast each day, on average, score more than 17 percent higher on math tests and are 20 percent more likely to graduate than students who don’t eat breakfast at all.

Overcoming scheduling problems

Sometimes the challenging part of serving breakfast at school can be pupils arriving at different times. Latchkey pupils often arrive earlier than other children. Teenagers, on the other hand, tend to get to school right before it begins. For Lima pupils, it doesn’t pose as much of a problem because of several buildings being used for educational purposes. Another method to overcome the scheduling is what is described as a “grab-and-go” breakfast.

“We have been serving grab-and-go breakfasts for 10 years now,” said Carrie Woodruff, head of food service for Lima City Schools.

Students can simply drop by and pick up their breakfast and take it with them, usually eating it in their homeroom or on their way there. The meal is provided to all elementary and junior high school pupils and optional for high school students. Woodruff said about 20 percent of the high school children participate.

At some other schools, a more traditional, sit-down style of breakfast is served.

“We don’t do grab-and-go,” said Elida Food Service Supervisor Mariah Ross. “All of our breakfasts are bought and eaten in the cafeteria. The students come directly from the buses or parent drop-off area to the cafeteria for breakfast.”

In Jackson Center, Superintendent Bill Reichart said children are given a sufficient window to eat breakfast in the cafeteria. The doors are opened at the school at 7:30 a.m. and they have until the tardy bell rings at 7:55 to go to the cafeteria to eat.

At Wayne Trace, Superintendent Ben Winans said it is a cafeteria-style breakfast, but high school students are also given an option of a grab-and-go breakfast.

Funding

Groups in Ohio helping fund or advocating for government support include the American Dairy Association Mideast, the Children’s Hunger Alliance, the Ohio Action for Healthy Kids and the Ohio School Nutrition Association. Lima is one of the few school districts that qualifies to provide free breakfast to every pupil who wants one through the Community Eligibility Program. It is a four-year program and Lima is in the third year. Woodruff said the district would reapply for the program next year.

Other districts run their breakfast program much the same way as their lunch program.

“Parkway’s breakfast is just like our lunch program,” Superintendent Greg Puthoff said. “Students receive a full meal and sit down and eat in our commons area. We have free and reduced breakfast prices for eligible students. All other students pay for the full breakfast.”

Statistics show 88 percent of children are drinking more milk and 77 percent are eating more yogurt at schools receiving grant money in Ohio.

School breakfast is here to stay

The reasons vary for the uptick in pupils eating breakfast at school.

“There are many different reasons students have breakfast at school,” Elida Superintendent Joel Mengerink said. “For some it is a little more convenient to eat at school and it allows them to get a few more minutes of sleep at home, and yet for others they have school breakfast due to having busy morning schedules. Still others have school breakfast due to economics.”

The movement is picking up steam.

“It will continue to grow until eventually all students are provided breakfast,” Fortkamp said.

What is provided is important

Bostic and Fortkamp said it is important to include whole grains, milk and fruit. The whole grains are considered “brain food” and provide fiber, making children feel more full. Milk provides calcium and the fruits provide vitamins.

So, as many school districts continue to expand or implement breakfast programs, varying levels of impact will continue to cycle in.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” Mengerink said. “We tend to see better focus, classroom attention, participation, and retention of material from those who we know who eat breakfast.”

Lima North Middle School cafeteria worker, Mindy Catlett, monitors a breakfast cart as pupils grab breakfast items while going to class. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Breakfast_at_school_01co-1.jpg Lima North Middle School cafeteria worker, Mindy Catlett, monitors a breakfast cart as pupils grab breakfast items while going to class. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News Enjoying breakfast, Romeo Quintero, 11, drinks a carton of orange juice in class at Lima North Middle School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Breakfast_at_school_02co-1.jpg Enjoying breakfast, Romeo Quintero, 11, drinks a carton of orange juice in class at Lima North Middle School. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News

Programs give pupils options for breakfast

