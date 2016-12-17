EMPTY STOCKING: Health issues, joblessness plague mother of 2

LIMA — The home budget continues to get tighter and tighter for 29-year-old Claudette and her two children.

Three years ago, she was working and was having no problems providing for Max, 10, and Rose, 8. Then a series of health problems began to affect her. A series of problems including scoliosis, arthritis, a bulging disc, degenerative disc disease and joint disorders began to take their effect on her body.

In January, she had surgery on her back and could no longer work until she was properly healed. By the middle of the year, the family began to fall behind on their bills. Claudette said a tough time would be even tougher if they had not been able to secure a place to live from Allen Metropolitan Housing Authority.

“I tried going back to work for a couple of months,” Claudette said.

Claudette said that just caused her situation to get worse. She is now going through a series of injections and procedures to try and return to normal health. However, her son Max is now facing his own problems. He is facing surgery for a foot deformity. However, Claudette is not about to give up. She is taking classes to become a medical assistant with hopes to return to work as soon as possible.

“I am on a mission,” Claudette said. “I tried to finish work, go to college and take care of everything else, but I didn’t take care of myself. The kids were used to having things they wanted so it has been an adjustment.

Claudette said the family is in need of clothing that will help direct their finances to other areas. Rose wears size 7-8 clothes and 4 1/2 size shoes. Max wears size 12-14 shirts and and size seven shoes. Claudette wears a size nine pants and 9 1/2 shoes. Max enjoys army toys and Pokemon. Rose would like a dry erase board and DVD movies, especially “Trolls” and “Finding Dory.” They also enjoy games such as memory matching and Pop the Pig.

