Ice-covered roads cause numerous traffic accidents, I-75 shutdown

LIMA — Icy road conditions led to numerous traffic accidents and caused a portion of southbound Interstate 75 to shut down for hours early Saturday, according to reports from multiple police agencies in the region.

An official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Allen County exits 118 through 130 were closed from 1 to 6 a.m. Saturday because of black ice covering I-75. The black ice formed from freezing rain that fell on the region overnight.

The Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled 13 traffic crashes from midnight to 5 p.m. Saturday. Five of these traffic incidents resulted in injuries, but none were fatal. Most of the crashes occurred between midnight and 8 a.m., the OSHP official said.

The Lima Police Department was called to 15 property damage accidents that were a direct result of ice-covered roadways. LPD also responded to three injury accidents, though none were fatal. An LPD official said most of the accidents happened between 5 and 11 a.m. Saturday.

In Putnam County, the Sheriff’s Office responded to just one traffic accident from midnight to early Saturday evening. An official with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said a car slid off the roadway and into a ditch, but no one was injured.

The Sheriff’s Office did respond to multiple falls from individuals who slipped on the ice. A dispatcher said the department was called to two falls that required an emergency medical service response. Both individuals were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The icy road conditions prompted several police agencies to issue warnings to drivers. Allen County was under a Level 2 roadway warning from 5:43 a.m. to 1:36 p.m. The warning meant roadways in the county were “extremely dangerous” and some were impassible.

The Level 2 warning was downgraded to a Level 1 advisory shortly after 1 p.m., though road conditions were still considered hazardous.

By mid-afternoon, freezing rain turned to normal rain and road conditions began to improve. The conditions didn’t seem to affect Lima-area shoppers, as the parking lots at the Lima Mall, Kohl’s, Menard’s and other area businesses were nearly full by 4 p.m.

Though road conditions improved as the day wore on, the Level 1 roadway advisory for Allen County was still in effect as of 6 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that remained until midnight Sunday for the region.

For current road conditions in northwest Ohio, visit ohgo.com.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

