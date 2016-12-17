Scams target Paulding Putnam Electric members

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op was warning people of two scams that have surfaced in recent weeks.

The first incident occurred in the Monroeville, Indiana, area where a person pretending to be a co-op worker requested payment for tree-trimming services. An elderly person ended up making a payment of $150, according to a statement from the company. Co-op officials said they do not charge for tree trimming services.

The second instance happened near Wetzel, where a person pretended to be a co-op contractor and asked to come into a residence. This person had a West Virginia license plate. The homeowner refused to allow this person into his home and called the co-op to verify him immediately, the statement said.

Co-op representatives said that if a member has suspicions about a person, do not hesitate to call their office and verify. The phone number is 800-686-2357.