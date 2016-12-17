Level 2 roadway warning canceled in Allen County

LIMA — The Level 2 roadway warning for Allen County has been downgraded to a Level 1 roadway advisory.

A Level 1 advisory means that Allen County and municipal roadways are snow and/or ice covered, with possible blowing and drifting snow. Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish warns that driving conditions are still hazardous in many areas. Caution is advised.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing drizzle will continue at times through this evening, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch.

