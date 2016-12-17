Biz Beat: Bluffton business competition offers $7,000 in prizes

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Center For Entrepreneurs’ 2017 Ropp Triplett Business Plan Competition will offer cash and in-kind awards valued at $7,000. The competition is set to begin in January.

The contest’s Start-up Division offers a $4,000 first place, $1,000 second place and $500 third place cash award, in addition to several in-kind prizes. It is open to contestants from Allen, Hancock, Hardin and Putnam counties.

The Small Business Improvement Division, open to established businesses located in the 45817 zip code, offers a $1,000 first place cash prize, in addition to several in-kind prizes.

The competition’s initial free session is Jan. 11. It takes place, as do all sessions, in the Bluffton Town Hall third floor meeting room. Subsequent sessions will occur each week through March 23. All sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m.

To enter the competition, contestants must complete an entry form and submit a $150 application fee. The fee for college students is $75. The deadline to enter the contest is Jan. 18. Early bird registration is through Dec. 31 and costs $125. Entry forms are available at blufftonentrepreneurs.com.

For more details, call Fred Steiner at 419-889-3065 or email [email protected]

Chamber accepting nominations for Board of Trustees

LIMA — The Nominating Committee of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees has proposed a slate of nominations for the board. Only one official ballot per member company will be accepted.

The nominations include:

• Jason Stolly, young professionals representative

• Ella Azeez, commercial and residential investments representative

• Shawn Stewart, manufacturing/automotive representative

• Beth Seibert, agriculture representative

• Andy Wannemacher, transportation/logistics representative

• Brian Young, public utilities representative

• Jill Bakies-Lewis, small business/retail representative

• Don Fischer, small business representative

• Philip Popovec, manufacturing representative

Chamber members may also vote for a write-in candidate. To receive a ballot, email [email protected] Ballots must be returned to the Chamber, 144 S. Main St., Lima, by Tuesday.

Lima Mall to host Paws & Claus, Storytime events

LIMA — “Paws & Claus” pet photos with Santa will be held once again at the Lima Mall. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Paws & Claus is for domestic pets only, and all pets must be leashed or in a carrier. Pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets, as well as for their pets’ behavior while at the Lima Mall.

In addition, the mall invites children to participate in “Storytime with Santa.” This event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday. Kids will have the opportunity to spend time with Santa Claus as they are read a holiday book.

Both events will occur in the Old Navy concourse at the Lima Mall, located at 2400 Elida Road in Lima.

Anytime Fitness offering ‘Join for $1’ deal

LIMA — Anytime Fitness is offering a “Join for $1” deal to anyone who signs up for new membership between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6.

Every new member will receive a free fitness consultation “so we can learn exactly what we need to work on to help you achieve your fitness goals,” said Anytime Fitness Manager Alexa Miller. Based on this assessment, each new member will receive a free 30-day “Get Started Plan,” as well as a free month of Alloy training and StryKO Boxing.

Anytime Fitness is located at 2119 Elida Road, Lima. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Midwest Electric donates $2K to area families

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric employees and trustees recently donated a combined total of $2,286 to three area agencies to help buy Christmas gifts for families in Mercer and Auglaize counties.

The donations will help fund OUR Home’s Angel Tree program in Mercer County, Mercy Unlimited’s food pantry in Wapakoneta and Agape Ministries in St. Marys.

Midwest Electric employees and trustees have contributed more than $40,000 to Christmas for Kids programs since 1992.

Husted releases new business filings for November

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced 7,732 new entities filed to do business in Ohio during November, an increase of 501 entities when compared to November 2015.

The state has maintained course for 2016 to be a record-breaking year for new businesses in Ohio, with 6,139 more entities having filed to do business in Ohio this year than at the same point in 2015. Between 2010 and 2015, Ohio saw a 21.8 percent increase in new business filings.

However, filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

A focal point of Husted’s administration has been to make the process of starting and maintaining a new business in Ohio simpler and more cost-effective for entrepreneurs, according to a press release. In 2013, Husted announced his office would overhaul the paper-only filing system with the launch of Ohio Business Central, which allows businesses to be formed through the click of a button.

This streamlined operation paved the way for reducing the cost of starting and maintaining a business in the Buckeye State by 21 percent, the press release stated, which has saved Ohio businesses $2,696,794.

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

