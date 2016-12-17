Lima residents among best in state at managing debt, study finds

LIMA — When it comes to handling debt, Lima residents are among the most savvy.

That’s according to a report by SmartAsset, a financial technology company that recently published its second-annual study to determine which cities are the most debt savvy. The company’s analysis measured credit score, average personal loan debt, credit utilization and mortgage foreclosure rates to determine the rankings.

Lima ranked second in Ohio and 126th in the nation for 2016. The city finished above other major metropolitan areas such as Toledo (third in the state), Columbus (fourth), Cleveland (fifth) and Dayton (sixth). Lima ranked one below Cincinnati, which boasted the top spot in the state.

According to the report, the average amount of debt for Lima residents was $28,363. Credit utilization was at 27 percent, foreclosure rates were 12.8 percent and average credit score was 674.1.

It’s the second year in a row that Lima has ranked in the top two in the state. In 2015, Lima was the most debt-savvy city in Ohio and ranked 40th nationally. Despite maintaining a high ranking in the state, Lima’s average debt has increased by some $2,000 within the last year, and foreclosure rates have jumped nearly 8 percent. Credit score and credit utilization remained relatively unchanged.

The number of Lima residents filing for bankruptcy has also gone down in recent years, at least for one law office in the city. At Reeves and Sherrick, the number of bankruptcies filed since 2014 has plummeted by 37.8 percent.

Randy Reeves, a managing attorney at Reeves and Sherrick, is board-certified in consumer bankruptcies. He believes there are several other factors at play that may have affected Lima’s debt-savvy ranking.

“I’m a little skeptical on that,” Reeves said of the SmartAsset report. “There are too many other things at play, so I don’t think the main driving force is that we’re debt-savvy as a region.”

Reeves said debt collectors have become savvier as well, which means they are able to more easily determine if an individual is collectible. Depending on the situation, a debt collector may back off if it is determined that it is not worth their time to collect the debt.

“I think collection agencies’ ability to obtain information on individuals is a lot greater now than what it used to be,” Reeves said. “I think they will make a determination whether somebody is collectible or not, and pursue that based on what they find.”

Jennifer Schum, a legal assistant at Reeves and Sherrick, said individuals who are deemed noncollectable are often those who are unemployed, on disability or collecting Social Security.

“If there are people in the area that don’t have gainful employment, it’s not beneficial to file a complaint,” Schum said. “If there’s a lot of people on Social Security or disability, those people don’t typically file bankruptcy because they’re not collectible.”

Reeves said another factor is interest rates, which have been on the decline in recent years. He said lower interest rates, especially on home loans, allow individuals to stay on top of their debt.

“I saw people that went from paying 9 percent on real estate loans to now, if you go out and refinance, you’re probably at 3.5 or 4.5 percent,” he said. “It’s about knocked in half.”

Reeves added that, since the housing crisis of 2008 has ended, foreclosure rates have gone down significantly. In addition, more people are employed in 2016 than they were when the recession hit about eight years ago, he said. The recession also caused individuals to become more conservative with their credit.

“It’s a combination of people being more conservative themselves, but also lenders pulling back and being more conservative on extending credit,” he said.

Online bill pay has also affected debt, Reeves said. He said paying bills online allows individuals to prioritize their finances much more effectively than before the technology was made available.

“I’m a huge fan of bill pay online,” he said. “When the check hits the bank, you can immediately go in and pay your house bill first, then your car and all the other important bills. The technology allows people to prioritize.”

Though he took issue with the idea that Lima residents are more debt savvy now than they have been in years past, Reeves did admit that high credit scores are a good measure.

“If credit scores are higher than some other areas, that indicates they at least pay more attention to debt than some other regions,” he said. “Maybe it does indicate a little bit of debt savviness.”

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, ranked Lima as the second-most debt savvy city in Ohio. The report looked at credit score, foreclosure rates, average debt and credit utilization to determine the debt savvy rankings. Lima was in the top two in the state for the second year in a row. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_debt-savvy.jpg SmartAsset, a financial technology company, ranked Lima as the second-most debt savvy city in Ohio. The report looked at credit score, foreclosure rates, average debt and credit utilization to determine the debt savvy rankings. Lima was in the top two in the state for the second year in a row. John Bush photo illustration | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima