Authorities urge people to stay off slippery roads

LIMA — Freezing rain overnight turned some area roads into skating rinks, and law enforcement urged drivers to avoid the streets if possible.

Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish issued a Level 2 roadway warning for all of Allen County at 5:43 a.m. That means all roadways in the county are extremely dangerous, and some roads may become impassable, causing danger to stranded motorists. Only motorists with “extreme necessity” and specialized equipment should attempt to drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. A mix of light snow and freezing drizzle will continue. As temperatures warm above freezing by late morning, it will change to light drizzle.

Ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch are expected, with snow accumulation of less than half an inch. Still, untreated roads will remain slick and hazardous.

The conditions also delayed delivery of The Lima News for some areas, especially south of Lima. The online e-edition has been opened to everyone today at LimaOhio.com/eedition. For further information, call customer service at 419-993-2000 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. today.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office also urged extreme caution because of ice-covered, hazardous roads.

Many area schools cancelled their morning activities today. Check with your event before heading out this morning.