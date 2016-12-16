WOCAP spreading love at Christmas

LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership has worked for years to help area residents with financial literacy, early childhood education, home ownership and utility assistance. On Friday, the agency also worked to help clients have a happy holiday season.

WOCAP hosted its “Seal Christmas with Love” event Friday, giving clients who use other services at the agency the chance to help make Christmas a little more joyous for their families.

“It’s a way we can help low-income families and families in need with gifts,” according to Cherie Fairburn, the chair of the Seal Christmas with Love committee at WOCAP.

For many families involved with WOCAP, their incomes are only enough to cover basic needs like rent, utilities and food, leaving little to no room for anything special at Christmas. This event fills the gap, Fairburn said, by giving families stocking stuffer gifts, healthy food items, candy and even toiletries and cleaning supplies from Procter & Gamble. Other partners in the effort included American Bikers Aimed Toward Education and UAW 1219, which will be donating a turkey and a box of food for 130 families.

“We were able to help close to 200 children this year,” Fairburn said. “We’ve never had that kind of number before.”

Among those also on hand to help were Activate Allen County to promote healthy eating, as well as four seniors from the Lima Senior girls basketball team. For one player, Ashiana Sigman, this event is in her blood, with family involvement going back to the event’s beginnings nearly 20 years ago.

“It started with my grandma, Beverly White, who did it for a while,” she said. “Then my mother took over, and now I’m doing it, too. Next year, my sister will be out here helping, too. It makes me feel good to know I’m helping the less fortunate have a good Christmas.”

Among those coming out to receive items was Christopher Glenn, 35, of Lima, who expressed gratitude for getting the chance to help his three kids have a better Christmas.

“This is great,” he said. “This is a real blessing being able to come out here and get a few things to help with Christmas. This makes it a lot better.”

Jamie Grenner, right, of West Ohio Community Action Partnership, helps fill a stocking for David Edwards, of Lima, during the "Christmas with Love," event for needy families on Friday.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

