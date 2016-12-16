Attorney wants new trial

LIMA — The attorney for a drug dealer appealing his conviction partially on the allegation Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish set him up to get out of paying a debt is seeking records from prosecutors, testimony from the sheriff and a new trial.

Attorney Ken Rexford filed the motion Friday for Demond Liles, one day after two more lawsuits were alleging Crish used his office to solicit personal loans in the name of sheriff dog training programs. The lawsuits allege the money never was paid back.

Rexford is asking for any records that relate to Crish and suspected misconduct in office particularly regarding inappropriate financial dealings.

“Now, it has come to light that Mr. Liles’ claims not only were substantial but that Sheriff Crish appears likely to have withheld evidence form Allen County prosecutors,” Rexford wrote.

Liles is entitled to a fair trial and did not get that, Rexford said.

Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick said Friday he has not received a copy of Rexford’s motion.

“Once we have had the opportunity to review it we will be filing the appropriate response,” Waldick said.

Rexford said Liles brought the same issues to the court’s attention earlier this year but “wild conspiracy theories by a then-convicted drug trafficker likely had no meaningful impact upon this court as the claims seemed outrageous, as noted by the prosecution.”

Liles alleges Crish set him up and entrapped him into engaging in criminal behavior to get rid of paying a $20,000 debt.

Liles is serving a 25-year prisons sentence.

Rexford offers further support in the multiple lawsuits filed against Crish including alleging criminal fraud and Crish’s admission of a gambling addiction as well as an investigation by the FBI.

Rexford said in the motion Liles’ appeal with the 3rd District Court of Appeals remains pending, other possible remedies include granting a new trial and/or allowing him to withdraw his plea. He referred to Crish’s behavior as “unbelievable unconscionable actions.”

Rexford also said it would be reasonable for the judge to grant a request to take a deposition from Crish questioning him on the matter, given what has transpired.

