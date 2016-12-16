Jarz & Sweets offers unique treats

LIMA — For as long as she can remember, Michi’l Thompson has had a passion for cooking.

“I’ve been cooking since I could reach a stove,” Thompson said. “I always used to watch my mom and grandparents cook, so it’s just always been what I loved to do. I love to eat, and I love to cook.”

As an adult, Thompson’s infatuation with cooking and baking has translated into a successful dessert business called Jarz & Sweets by Mish. Jarz & Sweets specializes in desserts that come in mason jars, as well as a variety of cupcakes, cakes, cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries and more.

The 27-year-old Thompson said she discovered the idea to create a unique dessert inside a mason jar on the website Pinterest. She decided to turn the idea into the basis for her business, although she was initially skeptical that it would take off.

“At first I thought it might not sell, but now I’m known as the girl that does jars,” she said with a smile.

The first dessert jar she created was strawberry shortcake, which remains her most popular item. It contains freshly cut strawberries, freshly baked cake and whipped cream. Other popular dessert jars include strawberry cheesecake, caramel apple, brownie with ice cream and banana pudding.

The dessert jars aren’t the only unique item Thompson creates. She also makes “taffy grapes,” which are large grapes dipped in caramel and topped with peanuts. Another item she makes is a fruit pizza, which is a sugar cookie crust filled with cream cheese or yogurt fruit dip and topped with fruit.

“I try to give people more of a variety than just a basic chocolate or vanilla dessert,” she said. “I do a little bit of everything, so I have a wide variety other than just cakes and cupcakes.”

Jarz & Sweets has taken off more rapidly than Thompson expected. She said she is making between 100 and 200 jars per day in order to keep up with demand. To ensure she delivers the freshest products, Thompson bakes fresh batches every single day.

“It took off way faster than I thought,” she said. “It can be overwhelming, but this is what I love to do.”

As the business expanded, Thompson opened a storefront to give customers a place to pick up their orders and sample her creations. The storefront, which opened in November, is located at 768 N. Main St., suite 3. Thompson is also available for birthday parties, baby showers, bridal parties and other events.

Though she spent time working in Columbus, Thompson returned to her hometown of Lima to open the business.

“Columbus is a good place to visit but I couldn’t live there,” she said. “I love Lima — it’s my home.”

In the future, Thompson plans to host parties in her storefront. Within the next two years, she hopes to expand Jarz & Sweets so that it contains its own bakery where she can make her creations on site. In five years, her plan is to open up her own restaurant.

Michi’l Thompson, a 27-year-old Lima resident who owns Jarz & Sweets by Mish, stands with her dessert creations in her storefront near downtown Lima. Thompson said she prides herself in creating unique desserts and plans to expand her business in the future. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_small-biz-3.jpg Michi’l Thompson, a 27-year-old Lima resident who owns Jarz & Sweets by Mish, stands with her dessert creations in her storefront near downtown Lima. Thompson said she prides herself in creating unique desserts and plans to expand her business in the future. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Jarz & Sweets by Mish: Address: 768 N. Main St., suite 3 Phone: 740-213-5520 Email: [email protected] Facebook: facebook.com/jarzbymish Instagram: jarzandsweetsbymish

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

