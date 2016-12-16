Adaptive Medical Marketing under new ownership

LIMA — The new owners of Adaptive Medical Marketing celebrated the next chapter in the company’s history with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

The medical supply business, which is still located at 1378 Bellefontaine Ave., is now owned by Tom and Jaci Koester. The husband and wife said they are excited to serve the patients of Allen County and the surrounding area.

“It’s very fulfilling being able to help people,” Jaci Koester said. “We try to set ourselves a part from other people by giving people that personal satisfaction. If they’re not satisfied, we will try to make them happy.”

Adaptive Medical Marketing sells walkers, shower chairs, canes, wound care products, urological supplies and tranquility and incontinence products, among other items. Customers may also rent CPAP machines, wheelchairs, beds, oxygen tanks and scooters.

Koester said if a customer can’t find a product, they will order it for them. She said product delivery is offered five days a week upon request, and that items are often shipped in one or two days.

Along with new ownership, Koester has brought in a completely different staff. She has three employees, along with a part-time registered nurse and a certified respiratory therapist. The CRT educates patients on oxygen and CPAP supplies, she said.

“She’ll set patients up with the CPAP, get them situated with everything they need and will go through it in detail,” Koester said. “She’s been great.”

Koester said that, since the business has started to take off, she plans to hire additional employees. She said anyone wishing to apply for a position may stop into the storefront.

Adaptive Medical accepts Medicare and some Medicaid. Koester said she is also working with other insurance companies such as Aetna, United Healthcare, Buckeye Health Plan and CareSource, though they do not accept these providers as of yet.

The company is accredited with Paramount Health Care, and is certified with the Ohio Department of Health’s Children with Medical Handicaps program.

Adaptive Medical is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

Adaptive Medical Marketing co-owner Jaci Koester, right, completes a transaction with Lima residents Marie Smith and Diane Martin on Friday. Koester and her husband, Tom, are the company’s new owners. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_adaptive-medical.jpg Adaptive Medical Marketing co-owner Jaci Koester, right, completes a transaction with Lima residents Marie Smith and Diane Martin on Friday. Koester and her husband, Tom, are the company’s new owners. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima