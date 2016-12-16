Allen SWCD to hold stormwater management public meeting Tuesday

LIMA — Allen Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a public meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Allen County Commissioners Office, 204 N. Main St., Suite 301, to present its updated stormwater management plan before submitting it to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

This management plan would involve the urbanized area surrounding the city of Lima, including American, Bath, Perry and Shawnee townships and the village of Elida. The permit for this plan is separate from the one mandated by the EPA to the city of Lima. The focus of the plan is centered around reducing the discharge of pollutants from the storm sewer system, including both detection and elimination of discharges as well as runoff control.

For more information about the meeting, contact the soil and water conservation district at 419-223-0040, ext. 3.