Police calls

Delphos — A woman reported Wednesday she wanted to file unruly charges against her daughter for bad behavior.

500 block of South Main Street, Delphos — Police were called Tuesday to a home over a domestic violence incident. A woman was arrested.

900 block of East Third Street, Delphos — A man reported Tuesday someone stole items from his vehicle.

Delphos — An officer stopped a man Tuesday and discovered he was driving under suspension.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.