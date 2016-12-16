Letter: Headline was shameful

As the mother of Noah Girod, I am already very distraught over the circumstances of the fires and the fact of my sons actions. It was very hard to stand and provide information to the judge. My son already has anger towards me for standing against him in order to get him the help he needs. Then I read the headline on The Lima News web site … “Mom says lock my son up.”

I never said that.

That title just fueled my anxiety to a maximum level. Then to answer to my son when he reads that. I don’t need him adding to his anger because of a false title.

Every other news reports just used a title like….Girod gets jail time , etc. The Lima News placed blame and shame on me, and that is not fair. My family has been through enough without a title like that.

Kari Casto, Van Wert