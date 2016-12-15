Ottawa couple describes charges as false

OTTAWA — An Ottawa couple is coming out publicly concerning alleged threats made toward a religion teacher Nov. 11 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glandorf.

Jonathon Gillette, 27, has been charged with inducing panic and aggravated menacing. According to a police report from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, officers were dispatched to the church, located next to Glandorf Elementary School. Gillette allegedly made threats towards Diane Utrip. The school and the parish were immediately put on lockdown. The report said Father Tony Fortman from the church called Gillette and kept him on the phone until deputies arrived on the scene. Gillette was still on the phone when the Ottawa Police Department arrived to arrest him.

Gillette posted a $3,000 bond and has been released. Gillette and his wife, Katie, said he had a hearing Tuesday and learned the case will be going to trial. However, they claim that the incident did not take place as described.

Gillette said he called to talk to the CCD director with concerns about the topic of the abortion being taught in the class. He agrees with church teaching that abortion is wrong but said he thought it was not a topic for his 6-year-old daughter.

“I explained how she came home on Election Day stating the religion teacher wasn’t voting for Hillary (Clinton) because she kills babies,” Gillette said. “We didn’t call right away but every day she comes home asking more and more questions. She is 6 years old in the first grade. She doesn’t even know how babies are made. She is worried that someone will kill her baby when she is older. Asking how do they kill the babies. She is way too young to worry about grown-up problems.”

Gillette said Utrip kept laughing at him. He said at no time were any threats made towards Utrip.

“My husband was falsely accused of threatening a teacher,” Katie Gillette said. “I feel as a parent we need to stand up for what’s right for not only our children but our families as well. If religion needs to teach about abortion or even talk about abortion, they should have to have parents sign papers stating it’s okay.”

The Gillettes said they feel Jonathon has been falsely accused and the facts need to come out.

Father Fortman said the parish could not comment on the issue.

The Gillettes said it has caused problems at home as well. Gillette has been banned from being around Fortkamp, Utrip or the school, causing him to miss several events, including their child’s Christmas performance on Thursday. The Gillettes said their daughter was taunted at school after a student saw she had lost a tooth and said it was from “her dad punching her.”

Gillette is awaiting a scheduling for a second pretrial appearance in Putnam County Municipal Court and has retained counsel.