Grandmother want to give special Christmas to grandchildren

LIMA — Deedee, 55, is raising her three grandchildren. They are 5, 6 and 7 now, but were 2, 3 and 4 when she first took custody of them. Her significant other, Pawpa, helps her out as much as he can.

Both Deedee and Pawpa are on disability. Deedee has tumors, one massive heart attack, gout and restless leg syndrome.

For someone who has raised her four children, Deedee just didn’t see herself with little ones again.

“I can’t see them split up. I just want to give them a stable environment,” she said. “They’re kids, they want things. I want to give them a little more but I have to make them understand that I can’t afford it. It’s hard.”

She couldn’t be more proud of her grandchildren.

“My five year old runs track. He runs so fast. And then the six year old, the little girl wants to be a cheerleader. My seven year old, he has basketball trophies and medals and played football.”

The oldest once found money and returned it.

“He said, ‘Granny, I knew I couldn’t keep it.’ I said, you did just like I taught you. You did what you were supposed to. They gave him a certificate,” she said.

The three kids have each had a bicycle, but they were stolen or destroyed by the bigger kids in the neighborhood.

“The five year old’s bike got run over by a car. The six year old left hers on the porch and someone stole it. My seven year old, his was on the side of the house. One of the big boys picked it up and threw it across the street and bent the rims,” said Deedee. “I can’t re-buy that stuff again. So when I go to buy one bike, I have to buy three. I don’t buy one, I buy in threes.”

Deedee just wants to give the kids a good Christmas. She would like to see each of them get another bike to replace the ones that have been stolen or damaged and each of the children would love a present just for themselves.

Five year old Bubba likes hand-held games that he can play himself. Six year old Magic is a girly girl and loves playing with baby dolls or lip gloss. Seven year old Fry likes xBox sports games.

The Empty Stocking Fund benefits three cooperating agencies, Bradfield Community Center, Mizpah Community Center and the Salvation Army. Money can be donated by sending it to The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima OH 45807, or by dropping it off at any Superior Credit Union branch. Donations of new toys and nonperishable food items will be accepted at The Lima News office. These stories use assumed names to protect the participants’ privacy. See past stories at LimaOhio.com/tag/emptystocking.

