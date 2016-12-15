Jordan eager to get back to work in D.C.

LIMA — With the U.S. election now a memory, the time has come to get back to business working on behalf of the American people.

That was the message U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, gave during an editorial board meeting Thursday at The Lima News. Among the issues brought up were how Jordan expects government life to go forward after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in Jan. 20.

In terms of the cabinet choices Trump has made, Jordan likes what he has seen so far in who has been selected.

“I know the House members the best [who have been selected],” Jordan said. “[Health and Human Services Secretary selection Rep. Tom] Price is a sharp guy and knows, like so many Americans, that Obamacare has to go. [Montana Rep. Ryan] Zinke was just named this week to head the Interior Department, and the guy I’m probably closest to is Mike Pompeo. We’ve worked on the Benghazi committee together, and he’s been tapped to lead the CIA.”

While selections like Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson have raised some eyebrows both inside and outside Washington, D.C., Jordan said that this is why the Senate holds confirmation hearings.

“My position is always that you should give a fair amount of deference and latitude to the president-elect in who they feel is going to best do the important jobs,” he said. “And then we have this wonderful check that the founders put in place called confirmation hearings. So my attitude is, let’s see what happens.”

When it comes to his personal role in the upcoming government, Jordan is happy where he is serving on the Judiciary and Government Oversight committees. He is not seeking any committee chair positions and he does not want to throw his name in for U.S. Senate consideration.

“I’m interested in doing work in the House,” he said.

Part of that job, he said, will involve continuing to promote industries such as Joint Systems Manufacturing Center and help ensure that military spending is directed to equipment and personnel, rather than being tied up in bureaucracy.

“We want to spend our tax dollars to make sure we have the best weapon systems in the world, so we can fight the bad guys and protect and defend our country and our allies, and make sure our troops are the best trained with the best equipment.”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.