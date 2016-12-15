When cold gets too cold, it can cause problems

LIMA — Everyone got a taste of the cold weather. And no, it’s not quite over.

There will be a very brief reprieve, and then it gets really cold again — possibly below zero.

Even though people live busy lives and routine maintenance may be forgotten, that’s exactly the thing that can prevent major problems.

American Mall Autocare owner John Waller recommends people have their car batteries tested along with antifreeze levels and tire pressure.

“We are airing up tires on 15 to 20 cars a day,” Waller said.

Modern cars — those less than 10 years old — often have an indicator light to tell the owner the tire pressure has dipped 4 pounds lower than the recommended level. That can happen when it gets cold, especially when people have gone months or even longer.

Waller also recommends people keep their gas tank as full as possible in case they get stuck somewhere.

“You can run the car longer to have heat,” he said.

Waller changed 17 batteries last week. Batteries are weakened by summer heat and die at the worst time, usually in the winter when the temperatures are 0 degrees or less, he said.

Switching to the home, Lima Utilities Director Mike Caprella said people need to make sure they have disconnected their garden hose so it doesn’t freeze the pipe and cause it to burst, often inside a house.

Water pipes in unheated areas such as a crawlspace or a garage should be wrapped in insulation. Even pipes in a basement close to a broken or open window can freeze, he said.

If a pipe should freeze and burst, the best thing to do is to shut off the main water until the problem can be fixed.

Caprella recommends everyone in the household know where the main water shut off is. The city can come out and turn off the water at the street, but that can take at least 15 minutes. By then water can do a lot of damage inside a house, he said.

For frozen pipes that have not burst, Caprella recommends using a hair dryer to warm them. Stay away from open flames. That’s a recipe for burning down the house, he said.

The Lima Rescue Mission is helping people get out of the cold during the day as well as overnight. The mission can sleep up to 28 but Wednesday night had 31 people, so they set up mattresses on the floor, said Chuck Ferguson, the executive director of the mission.

Normally, the mission requires people to leave during the day, but the mission allows them to stay inside during the winter, Ferguson said.

“When it gets cold, we generally keep it open for the winter,” he said.

Lima Police officers and Allen County Sheriff deputies often help people, whether through a ride or passing out warm clothing.

Elida schools Superintendent Joel Mengerink, who closed schools Thursday, said temperatures near 0 can close school in Elida but it’s also a combination of factors.

Windchills that get down below 0 also can be a reason, he said.

“Mainly it was the cold weather (Thursday). We have a number of students who have to walk. They walk to school or they walk to the bus stops,” Mengerink said.

When cold gets too cold, it can cause problems

