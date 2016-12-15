Police search for Lima carry-out robber

LIMA — Police are looking for a man who robbed a carry-out with a knife this week.

The Brookside Drive-Thru was robbed at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. A man entered the carry-out from the west, threatened the employee with the knife and demanded the employee open the cash register, Lima Police reported.

The robber was described as 5 foot 10 with facial hair, dressed in all black and wore a light-colored stocking cap. Anyone with information is asked to call Lima Police at 419-221-5264 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.