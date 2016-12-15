SpartanNash donates $5,000 to West Ohio Food Bank

LIMA — In an effort to fight hunger in the communities where SpartanNash associates live and work, the SpartanNash Foundation and the company’s Lima distribution center have donated $5,000 to the West Ohio Food Bank.

West Ohio Food Bank CEO Linda Hamilton accepted the donation Thursday from Dave Tuttle, director of distribution for the SpartanNash facility in Lima.

SpartanNash teamed up with 14 of the company’s distribution centers to make a series of $5,000 donations over the holiday season. In total, $70,000 is being donated to local food banks. Since 2004, the company’s distribution centers have donated nearly $1 million to community food bank and pantry partners.