School delays and closings for Thursday, Dec. 15

Frigid temperatures and low wind chill led some schools to delay the start of classes Thursday:

Ada schools: Two-hour delay.

Allen East schools: Two-hour delay.

Apollo Career Center: Two-hour delay.

Bath schools: Two-hour delay.

Center for Autism and Dyslexia: Two-hour delay.

Crestview schools: Two-hour delay.

Delphos schools: Two-hour delay.

Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay.

Elida schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.

Hardin Northern schools: Closed.

Kenton schools: Closed.

Lima Central Catholic: Two-hour delay; no early release.

Lima schools: Closed.

Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay.

Marimor schools: Two-hour delay.

Ohio State Beauty Academy: Two-hour delay.

Parkway schools: Two-hour delay.

Perry schools: Two-hour delay.

Ridgemont schools: Closed.

Shawnee schools: Two-hour delay.

Spencerville schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.

St. Charles school: Two-hour delay; no early dismissal.

St. Gerard school: Two-hour delay; no early release.

St. Rose school: Two-hour delay; no early release.

Temple Christian schools: Two-hour delay.

Upper Scioto Valley schools: Two-hour delay.

Van Wert schools and Lifelinks: Two-hour delay.

Vantage Career Center: Two-hour delay.

Waynesfield-Goshen schools: Two-hour delay; plan B preschool.

West Central Learning Academy: Lab and office closed; students continue to work from home.