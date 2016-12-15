School delays and closings for Thursday, Dec. 15

Frigid temperatures and low wind chill led some schools to delay the start of classes Thursday:
Ada schools: Two-hour delay.
Allen East schools: Two-hour delay.
Apollo Career Center: Two-hour delay.
Bath schools: Two-hour delay.
Center for Autism and Dyslexia: Two-hour delay.
Crestview schools: Two-hour delay.
Delphos schools: Two-hour delay.
Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay.
Elida schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
Hardin Northern schools: Closed.
Kenton schools: Closed.
Lima Central Catholic: Two-hour delay; no early release.
Lima schools: Closed.
Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay.
Marimor schools: Two-hour delay.
Ohio State Beauty Academy: Two-hour delay.
Parkway schools: Two-hour delay.
Perry schools: Two-hour delay.
Ridgemont schools: Closed.
Shawnee schools: Two-hour delay.
Spencerville schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
St. Charles school: Two-hour delay; no early dismissal.
St. Gerard school: Two-hour delay; no early release.
St. Rose school: Two-hour delay; no early release.
Temple Christian schools: Two-hour delay.
Upper Scioto Valley schools: Two-hour delay.
Van Wert schools and Lifelinks: Two-hour delay.
Vantage Career Center: Two-hour delay.
Waynesfield-Goshen schools: Two-hour delay; plan B preschool.
West Central Learning Academy: Lab and office closed; students continue to work from home.