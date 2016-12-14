Ohio House GOP weighs options after governor’s abortion veto

COLUMBUS (AP) — Republican lawmakers were discussing their options after Ohio Gov. John Kasich vetoed a bill banning abortion at the first detectable fetal heartbeat, the House speaker said Wednesday.
Some GOP House members believe Kasich’s veto was “a step backward on this important issue,” Brad Miller, spokesman for Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, said in a statement.
“The speaker will be working with caucus members to determine possible options and the outcome will be decided after further consideration,” Miller said.
If they decide to try to override the veto, the vote would start in the House, where the bill originated, and requires a three-fifths majority of the House and Senate to succeed.
Senate members will discuss their options if the House votes to override, Senate Republican spokesman John Fortney said.
The Republican governor opposes abortion rights, but he vetoed the so-called heartbeat bill Tuesday, saying it would never survive a court challenge and would cost taxpayers thousands in legal fees.
The same day, Kasich signed a bill into law banning abortions after 20 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest.