Family files suit after firetruck hits, kills Ohio woman

TIFFIN (AP) — The family of an Ohio woman struck and killed by a firetruck that was backing up after firefighters rescued two people from a reservoir have filed a lawsuit against the volunteer fire department and the driver.

Green Springs firefighters were responding in June to a capsized boat and had pulled two people from the water when one of the firefighters began backing up the truck.

Lorri Riehm, 53, of Tiffin, was walking on a path along the reservoir at the time; she was wearing headphones and was struck from behind by the truck, authorities said.

The lawsuit, filed in Seneca County this week, said Riehm often jogged and walked on the path because it was closed off to traffic. It said that the firetruck had equipment that obstructed the rear view and that the driver didn’t use reasonable care while backing up, failing to use a spotter to help him.

A message seeking comment was left with the Green Springs fire department Wednesday.

Prosecutors this month announced they were not filing charges against the firefighter who was driving the truck. Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine said no drugs, alcohol or reckless driving was involved.