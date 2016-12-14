Corn hole tournament, blood drive to benefit local residents battling cancer

OTTOVILLE — Main Street Market Manager Alex Warnement has wanted to start a corn hole league for awhile. When she heard that an Ottoville resident was battling cancer, she decided to use her idea for good.

The Brewski Toss League will kick off with a tournament to benefit 28-year-old Jennifer Honigford, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on Nov. 15. She is receiving in-patient treatment at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, and hopes to return home sometime in the new year.

Donations and proceeds from the tournament’s entry fees will go directly to Honigford to help her pay for medical bills and travel expenses, and to make up for the loss of income she experienced while she was hospitalized.

Honigford’s sister, Jessica Crawford, is helping organize the event and raise awareness about acute myeloid leukemia.

“My sister is undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments,” Crawford said. “Finances should be the last thing on her mind while she focuses on fighting the cancer and getting well. We’re hoping a fun benefit like this will get people to come out and register or donate. Not to mention raise awareness about her illness.”

Honigford will need a bone marrow transplant sometime next spring to remain cancer-free in the future. Anyone interested in becoming a potential bone marrow donor may visit bethematch.org.

The corn hole tournament will take place Dec. 23 at Main Street Market in Ottoville, with times available from 3 p.m. on. Teams of two will be accepted. Entry fees are $20 for early bird registration and $25 at the door. There will also be orange bracelets available for $5 in both adult and child sizes.

To register for the tournament, contact Warnement at 419-453-3305 or Crawford at 419-615-8063. Teams may also register at the restaurant during regular hours of operation.

The Honigford family is also accepting donations at all Fort Jennings State Bank locations under the account “Prayers for Better Days,” or via an online fundraiser at gofundme.com/jennifers-fight.

The tournament is one of two benefits happening this month for local residents battling cancer.

A special blood drive in honor of Cameron Patrick, a 15-year-old freshman at Perry High School, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lima Memorial Health System. It is hosted by the American Red Cross.

Cameron is battling leukemia and is awaiting a bone marrow transplant. During his treatment he received several blood and platelet transfusions, and will need more as treatment continues.

The Patrick family hopes the community will give blood in his honor.

“We want to see family, friends, fellow students and teachers come to give blood,” said Shannon Patrick, Cameron’s mother.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

