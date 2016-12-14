Education Roundup

UNOH releases dean’s lists
LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio announced its President’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Applied Technologies. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 4.0:
LIMA: Brown, James; Duvall, Jason; Ritchie, Joshua.
The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its President’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Business. The following full-time and part- time students received a grade point average of 4.0:
BLUFFTON: Harris, Brook
DELPHOS: Grothouse, Amy; Kimmett, Zach; Ramage, Michelle
FORT JENNINGS: Gerdeman, Joseph
HARROD: Cochensparger, Jay; Stevens, Shelby
LEIPSIC: Higley, Aaron
LIMA: Dickerson, Aaron; Garcia, Irene; Groh, Shannon; Mastrantonio, Luca; Myburgh, Ronnie; Wolke, Austin
MINSTER: Bernhold, Xavier
PANDORA: Gunn, Alicia
ST. MARYS: Wendel, Sarah
VAN WERT: Line, Bradley; Paige, Brian
WAPAKONETA: Bornhorst, Whitney; Lehman, Paige
WAYNESFIELD: Spencer, Chelsea
The University of Northwestern Ohio announced its President’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Occupational Professions. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 4.0:
LIMA: Burgess, Melanie; Jerez, Paula; Sundell, Sebastian
McCOMB: Buck, Kristen
ST. MARYS: Johns, Lauren; Walters, Lacey
The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its President’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Health Professions. The following full -time and part-time students received a grade point average of 4.0:
BOTKINS: Seedorf, Drew
KENTON: Hoyt, Brooklyn
LIMA: Lohr, Emily
The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Applied Technologies. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better:
HARROD: Van Waning, Shane
LIMA: Cappellaro, Giovanni; Hodge, Cody; Kemp, Timothy; Nicolas, Juan; Rose, Anthony
The University of Northwestern Ohio announced its Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Business. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better:
ADA: Smith, Lindsay
CAIRO: Hunsicker, Merridythe
COLUMBUS GROVE: Burgei, Alexander
CONVOY: Mladenovic, Nathaniel
DELPHOS: Horton, Tessa; Wireman, Morgan; Wisher, Max
ELIDA: High, Joshua; Rose, Robert
FORT JENNINGS: Becker; Danielle; Landin, Brandt; Langhals, Luke
FORT RECOVERY: Bruns, Chase; Fiely, Kelsey
HUNTSVILLE: Beair, Cody
KALIDA: Kortokrax, Devin
LEIPSIC: Berger, Michelle
LIMA: Andrews, Gregory; Arruty, Yasmin; Bindel, Katie; Boop, David; Brinegar, Joey; Bruns, Moritz; Custer, Rayna; De Sousa, Rui; Farler, Shanna; Fuller, Isaiah; Gronas, Kaitlynn; Head, Rachel; Hendon, Chardae’; Horvath, Boglarka; Ingram, Karin; Jirira, Tendai; Kaplusch, Lars; Kerns, Cody; Leugers, Pete; Lorente Casaus, Victor; Mackey, Willis Jr.; Masters, Jennifer; McEldowney, Brett; Nikolic, Nikolina; Ostendorf, Meghan; Osterholt, Joshua; Petrangelo, Ryan; Pizarro Picon, Jose; Popovski, Gjorgji; Quintero, Natalia; Rader, Rebekah; Ramirez, Natalie; Rolsten, Christina; Roob, Abigail; Schneider, Amanda; Thompson, Destiny; Wainscott, Darren
NEW BREMEN: Irick, Kira
NEW KNOXVILLE: Scott, Ashley
OTTAWA: Gardner, Jacquelyn; Koronich, Chelsey
SPENCERVILLE: Cook, Devon; Smith, Derrick
VAN WERT: Cooper, Lauren; Hernandez, Brandon; Kraner,Logan
WAPAKONETA: Apple, Josh; Yvonne, Shaffer; Sidener, Joanne
The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Health Professions. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better:
CELINA: Pierstorff, Tiffany
CRIDERSVILLE: Miller, Andrea
DELPHOS: Morman, Cierra; Wrasman, Melissa
FORT JENNINGS: Gable, Ashley; Louth, Alyssa
LAKEVIEW: Armstrong, Haley
LIMA: Gillhespy, Krystal; Lawrence, Emily; Massie, Chadwick; Morvay, Katie; Ross, Jill; Smith, Shawna; White, Elizabeth; Young, Alexis
MINSTER: Puthoff, Jamie
VAN WERT: Grindell, Kristy; Kuhlman, Natasha
WAPAKONETA: Hurley, Season
The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Occupational Professions. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better:
ALGER: Freytag, Troy
CAIRO: Paullin, Brandyn
CRIDERSVILLE: Wohlgamuth, Chad
DELPHOS: George, Erika; Knebel, William
ELIDA: Morrison, Austin
KENTON: Cook, Breanna
LIMA: Copes, Chase; Hardinge, Damon; Larsson, Julia; Mangini, Ashleigh; Price, Brandon; Raftery, Lauren; Roob, Alexis; Salguero, Mateo; Searson, William; Silye, Jessica Smith, Luisa; Ulasi, Uzoamaka; Winkelmann, Lena
NEW BREMEN: Yahl, Stuart
SPENCERVILLE: Bockey, Dylan
WAPAKONETA: Keiser, Leandra; Meyer, Joshua; Stammen, Dakota
Horstman graduates from Upper Iowa University
CLOVERDALE — Renee Horstman, of Cloverdale, graduated with a Master of Business Administration in General Management Emphasis in June from Upper Iowa University.
Elida resident receives financial award
ELIDA — Bailee Kuhn, of Elida, was one of 355 students to earn a financial award from The University of Mount Union, in Alliance.
St. Marys native organizes Christmas on Campus
ST. MARYS — Abby Wilker, of St. Marys, was among the University of Dayton student leaders who organized the 53rd annual Christmas on Campus.
The event, held Dec. 8, brought more than 1,000 schoolchildren to campus to enjoy crafts, games, treats, pictures with Santa and more.
Lima’s Duffy named a “Who’s Who” by Troy University
LIMA — Kolleen Duffy, of Lima, has been selected by Troy University as a “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”
“Who’s Who” recognizes juniors, seniors and graduate students who have excelled in campus leadership and in their academic area. Selections are made based on academic standing, community service, leadership ability and potential for continued success.
University of Findlay recognized
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay’s Online Master of Arts in Education has been included on the website Best Master Degree’s 2016 list. This recognition helps prospective graduate students find the best one-year programs suited to their needs.
The site gives insights to what graduate students might find at the University of Findlay: “At the University of Findlay, you’ll have the opportunity to work with a personal advisor, take all online classes, and even choose an area of concentration (Educational Administration, educational Technology, Human Resource Development and Science Education are available completely online) and still graduate with your education master’s degree in one year.”
For a complete list and more information, visit http://bestmastersdegrees.com.
Kenton native graduates from Ashland University
KENTON — Travis Rogers, of Kenton, will receive a Master of Arts degree during Ashland University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday. He is majoring in American history and government.
University of Findlay’s finance program honored
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay has been included in the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Institute’s University Recognition Program for its superior bachelor of science in finance offering. The program has been acknowledged as incorporating at least 70 percent of the CFA Program Candidate Body of Knowledge and placing emphasis on the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice within the program. This program positions students well to obrtain the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.