Education Roundup

UNOH releases dean’s lists

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio announced its President’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Applied Technologies. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 4.0:

LIMA: Brown, James; Duvall, Jason; Ritchie, Joshua.

The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its President’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Business. The following full-time and part- time students received a grade point average of 4.0:

BLUFFTON: Harris, Brook

DELPHOS: Grothouse, Amy; Kimmett, Zach; Ramage, Michelle

FORT JENNINGS: Gerdeman, Joseph

HARROD: Cochensparger, Jay; Stevens, Shelby

LEIPSIC: Higley, Aaron

LIMA: Dickerson, Aaron; Garcia, Irene; Groh, Shannon; Mastrantonio, Luca; Myburgh, Ronnie; Wolke, Austin

MINSTER: Bernhold, Xavier

PANDORA: Gunn, Alicia

ST. MARYS: Wendel, Sarah

VAN WERT: Line, Bradley; Paige, Brian

WAPAKONETA: Bornhorst, Whitney; Lehman, Paige

WAYNESFIELD: Spencer, Chelsea

The University of Northwestern Ohio announced its President’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Occupational Professions. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 4.0:

LIMA: Burgess, Melanie; Jerez, Paula; Sundell, Sebastian

McCOMB: Buck, Kristen

ST. MARYS: Johns, Lauren; Walters, Lacey

The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its President’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Health Professions. The following full -time and part-time students received a grade point average of 4.0:

BOTKINS: Seedorf, Drew

KENTON: Hoyt, Brooklyn

LIMA: Lohr, Emily

The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Applied Technologies. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better:

HARROD: Van Waning, Shane

LIMA: Cappellaro, Giovanni; Hodge, Cody; Kemp, Timothy; Nicolas, Juan; Rose, Anthony

The University of Northwestern Ohio announced its Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Business. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better:

ADA: Smith, Lindsay

CAIRO: Hunsicker, Merridythe

COLUMBUS GROVE: Burgei, Alexander

CONVOY: Mladenovic, Nathaniel

DELPHOS: Horton, Tessa; Wireman, Morgan; Wisher, Max

ELIDA: High, Joshua; Rose, Robert

FORT JENNINGS: Becker; Danielle; Landin, Brandt; Langhals, Luke

FORT RECOVERY: Bruns, Chase; Fiely, Kelsey

HUNTSVILLE: Beair, Cody

KALIDA: Kortokrax, Devin

LEIPSIC: Berger, Michelle

LIMA: Andrews, Gregory; Arruty, Yasmin; Bindel, Katie; Boop, David; Brinegar, Joey; Bruns, Moritz; Custer, Rayna; De Sousa, Rui; Farler, Shanna; Fuller, Isaiah; Gronas, Kaitlynn; Head, Rachel; Hendon, Chardae’; Horvath, Boglarka; Ingram, Karin; Jirira, Tendai; Kaplusch, Lars; Kerns, Cody; Leugers, Pete; Lorente Casaus, Victor; Mackey, Willis Jr.; Masters, Jennifer; McEldowney, Brett; Nikolic, Nikolina; Ostendorf, Meghan; Osterholt, Joshua; Petrangelo, Ryan; Pizarro Picon, Jose; Popovski, Gjorgji; Quintero, Natalia; Rader, Rebekah; Ramirez, Natalie; Rolsten, Christina; Roob, Abigail; Schneider, Amanda; Thompson, Destiny; Wainscott, Darren

NEW BREMEN: Irick, Kira

NEW KNOXVILLE: Scott, Ashley

OTTAWA: Gardner, Jacquelyn; Koronich, Chelsey

SPENCERVILLE: Cook, Devon; Smith, Derrick

VAN WERT: Cooper, Lauren; Hernandez, Brandon; Kraner,Logan

WAPAKONETA: Apple, Josh; Yvonne, Shaffer; Sidener, Joanne

The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Health Professions. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better:

CELINA: Pierstorff, Tiffany

CRIDERSVILLE: Miller, Andrea

DELPHOS: Morman, Cierra; Wrasman, Melissa

FORT JENNINGS: Gable, Ashley; Louth, Alyssa

LAKEVIEW: Armstrong, Haley

LIMA: Gillhespy, Krystal; Lawrence, Emily; Massie, Chadwick; Morvay, Katie; Ross, Jill; Smith, Shawna; White, Elizabeth; Young, Alexis

MINSTER: Puthoff, Jamie

VAN WERT: Grindell, Kristy; Kuhlman, Natasha

WAPAKONETA: Hurley, Season

The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2016 for students in the College of Occupational Professions. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better:

ALGER: Freytag, Troy

CAIRO: Paullin, Brandyn

CRIDERSVILLE: Wohlgamuth, Chad

DELPHOS: George, Erika; Knebel, William

ELIDA: Morrison, Austin

KENTON: Cook, Breanna

LIMA: Copes, Chase; Hardinge, Damon; Larsson, Julia; Mangini, Ashleigh; Price, Brandon; Raftery, Lauren; Roob, Alexis; Salguero, Mateo; Searson, William; Silye, Jessica Smith, Luisa; Ulasi, Uzoamaka; Winkelmann, Lena

NEW BREMEN: Yahl, Stuart

SPENCERVILLE: Bockey, Dylan

WAPAKONETA: Keiser, Leandra; Meyer, Joshua; Stammen, Dakota

Horstman graduates from Upper Iowa University

CLOVERDALE — Renee Horstman, of Cloverdale, graduated with a Master of Business Administration in General Management Emphasis in June from Upper Iowa University.

Elida resident receives financial award

ELIDA — Bailee Kuhn, of Elida, was one of 355 students to earn a financial award from The University of Mount Union, in Alliance.

St. Marys native organizes Christmas on Campus

ST. MARYS — Abby Wilker, of St. Marys, was among the University of Dayton student leaders who organized the 53rd annual Christmas on Campus.

The event, held Dec. 8, brought more than 1,000 schoolchildren to campus to enjoy crafts, games, treats, pictures with Santa and more.

Lima’s Duffy named a “Who’s Who” by Troy University

LIMA — Kolleen Duffy, of Lima, has been selected by Troy University as a “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”

“Who’s Who” recognizes juniors, seniors and graduate students who have excelled in campus leadership and in their academic area. Selections are made based on academic standing, community service, leadership ability and potential for continued success.

University of Findlay recognized

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay’s Online Master of Arts in Education has been included on the website Best Master Degree’s 2016 list. This recognition helps prospective graduate students find the best one-year programs suited to their needs.

The site gives insights to what graduate students might find at the University of Findlay: “At the University of Findlay, you’ll have the opportunity to work with a personal advisor, take all online classes, and even choose an area of concentration (Educational Administration, educational Technology, Human Resource Development and Science Education are available completely online) and still graduate with your education master’s degree in one year.”

For a complete list and more information, visit http://bestmastersdegrees.com.

Kenton native graduates from Ashland University

KENTON — Travis Rogers, of Kenton, will receive a Master of Arts degree during Ashland University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday. He is majoring in American history and government.

University of Findlay’s finance program honored

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay has been included in the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Institute’s University Recognition Program for its superior bachelor of science in finance offering. The program has been acknowledged as incorporating at least 70 percent of the CFA Program Candidate Body of Knowledge and placing emphasis on the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice within the program. This program positions students well to obrtain the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.