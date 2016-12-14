Mom: Keep my son locked up

VAN WERT — A mother told a judge she would be scared if her 18-year-old son were allowed to walk the streets after he set three fires at the homes of family members during a 24-hour period in April.

Judge Martin Burchfield then sentenced Noah Girod to 15 years and four months in prison for the string of arsons.

The teenager showed little emotion and declined to speak when given the opportunity.

Girod’s mother, Kari Casto, said the initial fire was set at her house while the defendant’s younger sister was in the home. She said Girod “acted like nothing had happened.”

As a result of the fire, Casto said she and her family went to stay at her grandparent’s home. Girod proceeded to light two more fires, one in a barn on his great-grandparents’ property and another inside their house.

“My grandfather was right around the corner on oxygen,” Casto said. “That man has done everything in his power to treat Noah like he was the only one. All these years he was his right hand man.”

She told the court that, although she loves her son, it would scare her if he was able to walk the streets.

“I love him very much, but I just don’t feel safe with him being around,” she said. “He needs to be placed somewhere where he can get the mental guidance he needs.”

She added that her son “doesn’t seem to have any care in the world of who he hurts, how he hurts them or how much it costs to fix the things he’s done.”

Casto said her son has dealt with mental issues most of his life, some of which were outside his control. She said he was sexually abused at a young age, and the perpetrator was never charged.

“I feel like he didn’t get the justice he needed for that, so he’s affected by that,” she said.

Girod’s attorney, Scott Gordon, said incarcerating his client is “only going to harm him.” He asked the judge to impose community control with strict mental health counseling requirements in lieu of a prison term, but that motion was denied by Burchfield.

“I sincerely hope you get the help you need,” Burchfield told Girod after he was sentenced.

Girod is currently incarcerated in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, and is awaiting transfer to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Girod pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson, each a second-degree felony, and one count of arson, a fourth-degree felony, on Oct. 26. Six other charges were dismissed in exchange for the plea. He faced a maximum sentence of 17½ years.

Girod was sentenced to seven years for each count of aggravated arson and 16 months for the count of arson. He will serve each count consecutively, meaning he must finish serving the sentence for one offense before he can serve the others. Following his release from prison, Girod must register as an arson offender for the rest of his life, and will be under post-release control for three years.

John Bush | The Lima News Noah Girod is escorted into the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a sentencing hearing Wednesday. Girod, 18, was sentenced to 15 years and four months for setting fires at multiple homes in Van Wert.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

