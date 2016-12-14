Teen killer changes self-defense plea

LIMA — Albert McDowell III faces up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter with a gun in the shooting of Da’veon Petaway.

McDowell, 16, previously entered an innocent plea, saying he pulled a gun because he was being beaten. He will be sentenced Jan. 25 by Judge David Cheney.

The shooting occurred March 7 outside of Meat City on Kibby Street. It was the city’s first homicide of the year. That number has now climbed to seven.

Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said all the homicides this year can be linked to a criminal street gang.

Lima Police Department records show 56 people have been shot, shot at or otherwise threatened by a firearm this year through Dec. 6, compared to the 29 over the same period in 2015.

Lima Police Maj. Jim Baker said the increase in shootings is being done by young people, typically between the ages of 16 and the early 20s.

Albert A. McDowell III http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Albert-McDowell-17-.jpg Albert A. McDowell III