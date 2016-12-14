Hagan pledges Ohio’s fight against abortion not over

COLUMBUS—State Rep. Christina Hagan, R-Alliance, says Ohio. Gov. John Kasich’s veto of the Heartbeat Bill provision will not end the debate over abortion in Ohio.

Hagan was the primary sponsor of House Bill 69 — the Fetal Heartbeat Bill. [5] The bill would ban all abortion in Ohio after 6 weeks, even in cases of rape and incest.

“For over five years we have fought for the day that these women and unborn children might see an opportunity for their case to be reviewed in front of the high courts. Needless to say, we are devastated by Governor Kasich’s veto. The heartbeat bill has passed with strong majorities through both chambers, and unfortunately, Governor Kasich has ignored the will of the legislature with a harsh and immediate veto sentencing many unborn children to their imminent death and ultimate lack of protection by the law.

“I cannot, in good faith and understanding of the child’s gestational development and significance in utero, stand by as we pick and choose which class of unborn children are worth fighting for. This executive action will not end this age old debate and Ohioans will not be underrepresented on the sanctity of the 20,000 plus lives that the executive branch chose to ignore. For him to usurp the power of the legislature and second guess the Supreme Court is shortsighted and nothing short of disrespectful to the process and the many mothers and children who will continue to fall victim to the tragic act of abortion in this nation.

“I am disappointed by the few short hours Governor Kasich invested compared to the years of discussion and debate that occurred in our chambers. Our passion for the unborn will not cease because of one man’s action, we will continue the fight for babies to experience the milestones which every human deserves. As my daughter took her first steps today, I thought how great it would be for every child with a beating heart to experience such joy. It is clear, albeit heart-wrenching today, that my work here has just begun and our fight as a movement continues.”

Hagan, 28, of Stark County is the youngest female to have ever served in Ohio’s legislature and is currently the second youngest Republican female state representative in the nation. When she was 23 years old, Hagan beat her opponent by 9,949 votes, keeping the seat in House District 50 she had been appointed to a year earlier.