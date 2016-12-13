Perry High School principal awarded contract extension

LIMA — A long battle over retaining the principal at Perry High School has been settled.

The Perry school board extended the contract of high school principal Nick Weingart in a unanimous vote for one year.

“I am happy it worked out,” Perry Superintendent Omer Schroeder said. “We are pleased that his contract was extended.”

The issue of retaining reached fever pitch at the June school board meeting when several residents showed up to support rehiring Weingart. The meeting in July also had high attendance with some speaking both in defense and against Weingart’s rehiring. However, no specifics were ever discussed of why some may want him removed at public meetings and school board members have refused to discuss what those reasons may be.

The contract employs Weingart through the 2017-18 school year, at the end of which board members will revisit the issue.

“There was a lot of fighting here in the township,” said school board member Bill Shively. “Some people didn’t like some things but there was never any specifics.”

Shively added, “Nick has been ill and we hope the best for him.”

Weingart is battling cancer.

In an August interview, Weingart said he could not positively identify what concerns there may be. He said he had never been called into executive session or addressed by a board member of what the concerns were. Weingart said on occasions he has been requested to give clarifications to the board, but no particular concerns had been pointed out. Weingart was unavailable for comment Tuesday.

The issue on extending Weingart’s contract has been tabled since the June meeting. Schroeder said the issue will be addressed again at the end of the extension.

“It will be an ongoing thing,” Schroeder said, “and we will continue to work through it.”

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

