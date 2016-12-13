Empty Stocking: Grandmother puts family’s needs above her own

HARROD — A combination of physical, medical and financial problems has made 2016 one of the most difficult years of Nancy’s life.

“At one point I just figured I might as well be dead,” she said. “I’m falling into depression mode because of the overabundance of everything.”

In the last year alone, Nancy has undergone four surgeries to repair her knees and right ankle, she lost her car and nearly lost her home. She is also battling Crohn’s disease, and struggles to afford the medicine she needs to cope with the symptoms. She said the Crohn’s medication alone costs more than $500 a month, and that’s just one of 10 pills she takes for her ailments.

“I have medical insurance, but I’m still covering about $400 of that,” Nancy said of her Crohn’s medication. “I also get disability, but that’s all gone with the pills. There ain’t much left over.”

The high cost of medication made Nancy fall behind on her house payment. Her home would have been foreclosed this year if it had not been for her son’s friend, who loaned her $2,000 so that she could keep her house.

“Now I’ve got to give him money back, but at least I still have the house,” she said.

In addition to her medical problems, Nancy is also helping take care of her son and two granddaughters. She said her granddaughters’ mother has her own issues, and is unwilling and unable to take care of her children. As a result, Nancy’s son and granddaughters, ages 7 and 9, now live with her.

The small home they live in is without a washer and dryer, and is in need of new windows. Nancy said she washes all her family’s clothes in the bathtub, as she lacks the transportation to get her to and from the laundromat. In addition, Nancy and her family all sleep on air mattresses as they cannot afford new beds.

With mouths to feed, bills to pay and a cocktail of medications to pay for, Nancy has gone without basic needs to ensure her son and grandchildren are taken care of. She said she went five months without taking her Crohn’s medication in order to save money.

“I don’t buy clothes for myself — I get a little bit at the church and that’s what I wear,” she said. “With food, I’ll eat the potatoes and skip the meat to make the food stretch as far as I can. I used to get to the food pantries, but I can’t do that any more now that the car is broke.”

Nancy added that, while it’s difficult to go without food, medication and new clothing, she doesn’t mind as long as her family is taken care of.

“I won’t put myself before my girls,” she said.

Though Nancy tries her best to provide her granddaughters with the best life possible, other financial obligations make it nearly impossible to afford Christmas presents.

“I want them to know it isn’t their fault — they haven’t done nothing wrong,” she said. “They’re very good girls, so they deserve to have something under the tree.”

